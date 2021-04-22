Glenview Capital Management, L Sells 122,090 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00.
THC traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -431.00, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
