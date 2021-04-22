Glenview Capital Management, L Sells 122,090 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00.

THC traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -431.00, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

