Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

GMRE opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $885.16 million, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 364,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,032,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 107,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 336,566 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

