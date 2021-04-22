Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,241 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 85,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,659 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of GNL opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

