Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.71.

Global Payments stock opened at $215.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 128.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $144.01 and a one year high of $220.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

