Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $217.43. 10,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,946. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.01 and a 12 month high of $220.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 128.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

