Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.68. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $144.01 and a 52 week high of $220.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.