Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 2,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,886. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

