Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.93. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 19,826 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

