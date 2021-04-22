Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Globus Medical worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

NYSE GMED opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

