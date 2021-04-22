GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $654,757.42

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $654,757.42 and approximately $846.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00013974 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

