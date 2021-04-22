GoByte Price Reaches $0.0794 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $760,627.47 and $2,349.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00013475 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

