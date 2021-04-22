GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.61. Approximately 240,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 650,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

GGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial set a C$3.75 target price on shares of GoGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$18.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.