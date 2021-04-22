GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Hits Market Cap of $684,577.43

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $684,577.43 and $8.31 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.41 or 0.00494370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000868 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.