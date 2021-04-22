Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 2.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 195,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,633,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

