Gold Poker Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $19,589.24 and $990.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.01046699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.01 or 0.00686441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.56 or 1.00179951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.