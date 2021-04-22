Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up to $28.07

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $29.33. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a market cap of $836.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

