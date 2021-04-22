Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.32% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 38,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter.

GVIP opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

