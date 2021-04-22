GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Tops $385,138.02

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 42.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $385,138.02 and $100.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00719324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00094317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.18 or 0.07935383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00049306 BTC.

About GoldMint

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

