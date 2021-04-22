Golem (GLM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.86 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Golem has a total market capitalization of $434.27 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00072890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.00731021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.62 or 0.08146725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

