Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

GBDC stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

