Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.67

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

