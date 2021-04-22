GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,166,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoPro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GoPro by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 244,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 161,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. GoPro has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

