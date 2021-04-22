Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $17,872.45 and approximately $83.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

