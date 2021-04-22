Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading Down 60.5% This Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 60.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $16,226.47 and $74.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

