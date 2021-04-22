Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.01 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

