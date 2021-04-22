Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $77.13. 629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $77.12.

Get Graco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.