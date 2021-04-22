Grainger (LON:GRI) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.83 ($4.13).

LON GRI opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 280.04. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 110 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

