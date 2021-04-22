GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 1.90% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 166,993 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,448,000.

Shares of COMB stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

