GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $79,918.32 and $158.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.01046699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.01 or 0.00686441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.56 or 1.00179951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,564,382 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

