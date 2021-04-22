Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,095,380 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPL shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

The company has a market cap of $279.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,066 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,505 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

