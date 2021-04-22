Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

GSBC stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

