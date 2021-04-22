Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 19,790 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 580,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,243,469. The company has a market capitalization of $217.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

