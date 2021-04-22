Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,554. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $101.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

