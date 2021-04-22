Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.69. 77,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.36 and a 52 week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.