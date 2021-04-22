Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,358 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.63. 356,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

