Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 40,120 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

INTC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 873,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

