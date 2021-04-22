Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 7,318 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $102.03. 249,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. The firm has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.