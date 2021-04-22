Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VBK stock traded up $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $286.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,066. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $161.25 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

