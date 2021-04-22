Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.90. 51,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,398. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $120.85 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.