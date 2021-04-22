Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $79.09. 191,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

