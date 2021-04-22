Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. 3,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,317. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

