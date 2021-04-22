Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.09. 69,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

