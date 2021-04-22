Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.46. 39,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.06 and a 52 week high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

