Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 2.30% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,464,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 46,294 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.