Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $5.70 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,778. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

