Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 26,622 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $74,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,737,000 after acquiring an additional 606,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.81. 37,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

