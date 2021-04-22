Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,507 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

