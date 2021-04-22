Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 3.86% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 166,993 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,996,000.

COMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,859. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

