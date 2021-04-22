Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 3.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.23. 101,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.