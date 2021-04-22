Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 3.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.23. 101,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

