Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 235.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,066 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,324,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 32,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

